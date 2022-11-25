Tokyo stocks end lower on profit-taking, weak exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as investors locked in gains, heavily among export-oriented issues, after the Nikkei index rose sharply in recent sessions, with sentiment also dented by record daily coronavirus cases in China. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 100.06 points, or 0.35 percent, from Thursday at 28,283.03. The broader Topix index finished 0.80 point, or 0.04 percent, lower at 2,018.00. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, electric appliance, and precision instrument issues.