Tokyo says Uber Eats labor union has collective bargaining rights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo authorities on Friday ordered the operator of Uber Eats food delivery service in Japan to enter negotiations with a labor union representing its staff, agreeing with the organization that the U.S. company's unit had been engaging in unfair practices. The union, formed in October 2019, had been pushing for the operator to negotiate contract terms and seek improved working conditions, but the company had been arguing that those using the platform for work are independent contractors and therefore should not be regarded as workers under Japan's labor law. The Tokyo metropolitan government's...