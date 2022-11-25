Soccer: Injured defender Sakai hoping to be fit to play Costa Rica

Injured defender Hiroki Sakai said Friday he will make himself available for Japan's upcoming World Cup game against Costa Rica but understands others will decide his fate. "My feeling is not so bad, so I want to be ready for the next match, but the decision is everything (to do with the) coach, so maybe I will speak to the coach, the team, the doctor, everybody," said the 32-year-old Urawa Red Diamonds player. After being substituted in the 75th minute of Japan's shock come-from-behind 2-1 win over Germany on Wednesday, Sakai has not taken part in either of Japan's training sessions due to hi...
