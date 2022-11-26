Main events scheduled for December

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for December: Dec. 1 (Thurs) -- Official campaigning to start for Saga gubernatorial election. -- Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to turn 21. -- Results of consumer confidence survey for November to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for July-September period to be released by Finance Ministry. -- New motor vehicle sales data for November to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Government request for households and companies to conserve electricity this wi...