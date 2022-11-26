Protests held against "zero-COVID" policy as China sees record cases

Newsfrom Japan

Residents in various areas of China have protested against the nation's strict "zero-COVID" policy, according to videos shared on social media, as Beijing on Saturday reported a record number of infections for the third consecutive day. The videos believed to have been taken in Urumqi, the capital of the far-western Xinjiang region, the southwestern city of Chongqing and Beijing went viral, with many comments sympathizing with the demonstrators posted. Some of the comments were later deleted. As the leadership of President Xi Jinping sticks with the stringent measures involving lockdowns of ar...