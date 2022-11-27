Soccer: Moriyasu, Suarez managing different World Cup expectations

Newsfrom Japan

Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez was forced to insist "we are not dead" Saturday in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team's World Cup game against Japan, while Hajime Moriyasu felt the need to say little more than "we will do our best." The two managers find themselves in very different situations. Suarez is under huge pressure after his team gave up seven goals in their opening-match demolition by Spain, while Moriyasu has been enjoying widespread praise for his tactical moves that many say delivered Japan their upset 2-1 win over Germany. For Japan, a win on Sunday at Ahmad...