23% of major Japanese firms may raise prices next yr on rising costs

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly a quarter of major companies in Japan are considering raising the prices of their products next year or later due to increasing material costs and a weaker yen, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday. Of the 80 companies surveyed, including Toyota Motor Corp., Nintendo Co. and Shiseido Co., 23 percent said they are mulling price hikes on consumer products, while 49 percent said they were undecided about doing so. Among multiple answers on why they are thinking of a price hike, many cited the rising costs of materials, followed by an increase in shipping costs and the yen's depreciation. The ...