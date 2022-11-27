Daiso value retailer aims to increase U.S. stores 10-fold

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese 100-yen shop operator Daiso Industries Co. aims to increase the number of its stores in the United States more than 10-fold in the long-term to 1,000, as soaring inflation has spurred more American consumers to look for high-quality products on a budget. The value retailer, which has won over customers in Japan during the country's decades-long deflation, currently operates more than 80 U.S. stores in states such as California and Texas. The operator said it will add about 30 more outlets in the state of Arizona and elsewhere in the next fiscal year, with plans to eventually bring the...