Tokyo stocks open lower after U.S. tech issues decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by a drop in high-tech issues in New York late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 123.62 points, or 0.44 percent, from Friday to 28,159.41. The broader Topix index was down 6.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,011.65. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 139.34-37 yen compared with 139.11-21 yen in New York and 138.78-81 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was quoted at $1.0366-0370 and 144.44-53 y...