FEATURE: Veganism on the rise among health-conscious in Japan

Vegans in Japan are finding life much easier with a wide variety of foods to choose from, including specialty items such as "pork bone" ramen and even "cheesecake." Behind the trend is a growing health awareness among people who want to avoid high-fat foods and advances in veganism technology in producing meat alternatives. "There isn't a food that can't be reproduced," said an official of the Japan Vegan Society. In the strictest sense, a vegan does not eat any foods derived from animals, such as meat, eggs, dairy products or even honey. Vegans also typically avoid the use of animal products....
Kyodo News

