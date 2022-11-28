Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak tech, China slowdown fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, weighed down by weak technology shares and concerns over a slowdown in the Chinese economy fueled by a rise in coronavirus cases. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 175.24 points, or 0.62 percent, from Friday to 28,107.79. The broader Topix index was down 15.93 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,002.07. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, mining and real estate issues.