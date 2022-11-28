Tokyo stocks end lower on weak techs, China slowdown fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, led by weak technology shares, with a surge in coronavirus cases in China fueling concerns over a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 120.20 points, or 0.42 percent, from Friday at 28,162.83. The broader Topix index finished 13.69 points, or 0.68 percent, lower at 2,004.31. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by iron and steel, mining and real estate issues.