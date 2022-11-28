Japan holds interceptor drill near nuke plant amid N. Korea threats

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force on Monday conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast, amid caution over North Korea's repeated ballistic missile test-firings. The non-live fire exercise involving the ASDF's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system was held in the central prefecture of Fukui, which hosts a number of nuclear plants. During the exercise, trucks carrying two interceptor launch pads were set up on a beach 7 kilometers south of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi nuclear plant by 35 personnel, who finished their preparations in about 20 minutes. "We n...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News