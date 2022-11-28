Japan holds interceptor drill near nuke plant amid N. Korea threats

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force on Monday conducted a missile interceptor drill near a nuclear plant on the Sea of Japan coast, amid caution over North Korea's repeated ballistic missile test-firings. The non-live fire exercise involving the ASDF's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system was held in the central prefecture of Fukui, which hosts a number of nuclear plants. During the exercise, trucks carrying two interceptor launch pads were set up on a beach 7 kilometers south of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi nuclear plant by 35 personnel, who finished their preparations in about 20 minutes. "We n...