Lawson opens 1st avatar-staffed convenience store in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Lawson Inc. opened Monday its first futuristic convenience store in Tokyo staffed by "avatars" remotely controlled by employees, making it possible for even those with mobility issues to enter the workforce. The chain's first "Green Lawson," located in Tokyo's Toshima Ward, promotes an environmentally friendly lifestyle by eliminating the sale of plastic bags, and discontinuing the provision of disposable forks and straws to customers starting Jan. 10. With the exception of paying bills, remotely controlled avatars will generally tend to customers via monitors installed near self-checkout coun...