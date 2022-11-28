Yen briefly rises to mid-137 zone vs dollar, highest in 3 months

Newsfrom Japan

The yen briefly rose to the mid-137 line against the U.S. dollar on Monday in London morning trading, hitting its highest level in about three months, as investors sold the greenback in line with a fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields. The yen also gained strength as a safe asset as investors grew risk-averse on fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The Japanese currency was trading in the lower-138 zone against the dollar in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The yen had dropped to a 32-year low in the upper-151 zone versus the dollar in October b...