Soccer: Former J-League MVP Nakagawa transfers to FC Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

FC Tokyo announced the signing Monday of former J-League MVP Teruhito Nakagawa from top-flight champions Yokohama F Marinos. The 30-year-old winger helped Marinos claim their second Japanese soccer championship in four years earlier this month, scoring seven goals in 31 games. He earned MVP honors with a league-best 15 goals in the 2019 season, when Marinos broke a 14-year title drought. "I will play with a winner's mentality and do everything in my power to achieve the club's goals," Nakagawa said in a statement from his new team. FC Tokyo finished sixth in the 18-team J1 this year.