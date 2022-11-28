Soccer: Marinos, Roma draw 3-3 at Tokyo's National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

J-League first-division champions Yokohama F Marinos drew 3-3 with Italian Serie A side Roma in an international club friendly Monday at Tokyo's National Stadium. Manager Jose Mourinho's touring team salvaged the draw thanks to Eldor Shomurodov's 92nd-minute equalizer. Marinos led 2-0 at halftime following goals from Eduardo and Takuma Nishimura. Ken Matsubara scored for Marinos in the second half, while Nicolo Zaniolo and Roger Ibanez also found the net for the tourists after the interval. Roma played a scoreless draw against Nagoya Grampus at Toyota Stadium on Friday in the first leg of thei...