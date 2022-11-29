Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Nov. 30: -- Crown Prince Fumihito to turn 57. -- Preliminary industrial production index for October to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at 8:50 a.m. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling in damages lawsuit filed by eight plaintiffs over government ban on same-sex marriage at 2 p.m.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News