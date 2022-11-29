Tokyo stocks fall in morning as China protests spark concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as intensifying protests against China's strict "zero-COVID" policy stirred fears over the adverse impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 163.01 points, or 0.58 percent, from Monday to 27,999.82. The broader Topix index was down 12.08 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,992.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by metal product, transportation equipment and machinery issues.