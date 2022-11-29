Toyota Oct. global output jumps 23% as pandemic impact eases

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its global output grew 23.0 percent and its global sales climbed 22.8 percent in October from a year earlier as the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic receded. With the output of 771,382 vehicles and sales of 832,373 units, the major Japanese automaker eclipsed the previous year's figures for a third consecutive month. Toyota's domestic output expanded 33.7 percent from a year earlier to 203,149 vehicles, while its overseas output rose 19.5 percent to 568,233 units, with Chinese production increasing 18.4 percent and North American production growing 16.2 ...