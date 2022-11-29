Tokyo stocks end lower as protests in China fuel supply chain concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as the spread of protests against China's strict "zero-COVID" policy stirred fears over supply chain disruptions and their impact on the global economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 134.99 points, or 0.48 percent, from Monday at 28,027.84. The broader Topix index finished 11.34 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 1,992.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, metal product, and transportation equipment issues.