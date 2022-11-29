Baseball: Ohtani wins 2nd straight Outstanding DH Award

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani won his second straight annual Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award on Monday, the Los Angeles Angels two-way star receiving his first postseason accolade of the year. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who also plays left field, batted .306 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs in 135 games, but in terms of stats as a DH, Ohtani's 34 home runs and 95 RBIs bettered Alvarez's 19 homers and 52 RBIs. American League MVP Aaron Judge, who hit an AL-record 62 home runs, played predominantly in the outfield, and his 87 at-bats as a DH fell short of the 100 required t...