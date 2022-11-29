Japan urged to secure stable sources to finance defense budget boost

Newsfrom Japan

An advisory panel on Japan's fiscal policy urged the government on Tuesday to find ways of securing stable funding sources to achieve a planned increase in defense spending while avoiding putting off necessary cost-sharing measures into the future. The Fiscal System Council, whose members include professors and corporate executives, said that an unprecedented review of fiscal steps in terms of both spending and revenue policy is required if the government seeks to boost defense expenditure in what would be a fundamental shift in approach that the panel describes as a "historic turning point." ...