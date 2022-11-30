China likely to possess 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035: Pentagon

Newsfrom Japan

China is on course to possess about 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, when it aims to complete the modernization of its military, the U.S. Defense Department said Tuesday in an annual report on the Asian country's military power. The Pentagon also warned that Beijing aims to make the People's Liberation Army "a more credible military tool" by 2027 as it pursues unification with Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing views as its own. The latest report, mainly covering military developments involving China last year, reflects U.S. concerns over Beijing's continuing nuclear buildup an...