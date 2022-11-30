Tokyo stocks open lower on weak high-tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, led by selling in high-tech shares tracking a drop in their U.S. peers overnight. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 182.07 points, or 0.65 percent, from Tuesday to 27,845.77. The broader Topix index was down 10.40 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,982.57. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 138.73-76 yen compared with 138.65-75 yen in New York and 138.27-29 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1...