Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak tech, China's COVID policy woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, led by selling in high-tech issues after an overnight fall in their U.S. peers, while investors were disappointed by China's stance to stick with its strict "zero-COVID" policy despite rare nationwide protests. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 169.68 points, or 0.61 percent, from Tuesday to 27,858.16. The broader Topix index was down 11.38 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,981.59. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and service issues.