Main events scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Dec. 1: -- Government request for households and companies to conserve electricity this winter goes into effect through March 31. -- Japan's top buzzwords of 2022 to be announced. -- Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to turn 21. -- Statistics showing corporate financial results by industry for July-September period to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Results of consumer confidence survey for November to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- New motor vehicle sales data for November to be released by ...