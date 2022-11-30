Basketball: Hachimura out for Wizards with right ankle bone bruise

Newsfrom Japan

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who has missed the last five games with right ankle soreness, suffered a bone bruise and will miss the upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA club said Tuesday. An MRI examination Monday revealed the nature of the ankle injury sustained by the Japan forward on Nov. 18 against the Miami Heat. Hachimura will be out of the Wizard's game on Wednesday against the Nets, for whom fellow Japan forward Yuta Watanabe will also be missing due to right hamstring tension. In his fourth NBA season, Hachimura has averaged 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16 ...