Japan court dismisses damages suit by same-sex couples

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Wednesday dismissed damages sought by same-sex couples who claimed the government's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional. In the suit at the Tokyo District Court, eight plaintiffs, including same-sex couples, sought 1 million yen ($7,200) per person after submitting marriage registration applications but were rejected in accordance with civil law provisions. It was the third ruling among similar lawsuits brought to district courts, with the previous two also rejecting demands for compensation but arriving at different outcomes over the constitutionality of the ban. ...