Tokyo stocks end lower on China's COVID woes, U.S. rate hike worries

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as risk-averse selling prevailed on mounting concerns over China's strict "zero-COVID" policy and prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 58.85 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday at 27,968.99. The broader Topix index finished 7.40 points, or 0.37 percent, lower at 1,985.57. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric power and gas, and retail issues.