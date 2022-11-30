Japan mulls buying up to 500 U.S. Tomahawk missiles until FY 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering buying up to about 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States until around fiscal year April 2027, as Tokyo aims to obtain an enemy base strike capability, a government source said Wednesday. The government is considering the purchase to swiftly enhance its deterrent capability until it can begin operating homemade "standoff missiles," capable of launching outside the threat range of enemies, the source said. The purchase is being envisaged as the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to declare the acquisition of a "counterstrike capability" in its Nat...