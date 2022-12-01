U.S. not seeking decoupling from Chinese economy: commerce secretary

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will keep pressing China to address economic practices that create disadvantages for U.S. companies, but is not seeking to cut economic ties with the Asian powerhouse, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday. While slamming Beijing over the massive financial support it provides to Chinese companies and its alleged intellectual property theft, Raimondo said in a speech at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, "We are not seeking the decoupling in any way of our economy from that of China's." "We want to promote trade and investment in areas that don't threaten our...