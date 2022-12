Newsfrom Japan

Capital spending by Japanese companies jumped 9.8 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled 12.0 trillion yen ($87 billion). Pretax profits rose 18.3 percent to 19.81 trillion yen in the quarter. The data will be reflected in revised gross domestic product data for July-September, to be released by the Cabinet Office on Dec. 8.