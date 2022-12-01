Skating rink opens near Tokyo Station in 1st for Christmas event

Newsfrom Japan

A temporary skating rink in front of Tokyo Station was officially opened to the public Thursday, marking the first time such an attraction has been featured in the iconic district's annual Christmas festivities. The 7th Marunouchi Street Park, running full steam until Dec. 25, aims to delight local and international visitors alike in the first Christmas since Japan reopened its borders following COVID-19 pandemic-triggered closures. The environmentally friendly synthetic ice skating rink on Gyoko-dori, an avenue linking Tokyo Station with the Imperial Palace, will operate daily from 11 a.m. to...