Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar hit a three-month low as it dipped into the 135 yen zone Thursday in Tokyo, falling by over 2 yen after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a slowing in the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar was sold against the yen after the central bank chief said in a speech Wednesday the Fed may start slowing the pace of rate increases as soon as December.