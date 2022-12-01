Japan's largest labor union to call for 5% pay hike, highest in 28 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's largest labor union decided on Thursday to demand a pay hike of around 5 percent in annual wage negotiations starting next spring, the highest in 28 years, to catch up with rising inflation. The Japanese Trade Union Confederation agreed to ask for the 5 percent pay rise, including a base-pay increase of around 3 percent, and call for a minimum hourly wage of at least 1,150 yen ($8), the same level as 2022 annual negotiations. The request, the highest since a range of 5 to 6 percent sought in 1995, reflects tepid wage growth over the past decades in Japan that have hardly kept up with s...