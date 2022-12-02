Soccer: Argentine Bielsa among candidates for Japan manager

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan Football Association is considering Marcelo Bielsa as one of the candidates for national team manager after the World Cup in Qatar, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday. Keeping incumbent manager Hajime Moriyasu at the helm is also an option for the next World Cup in 2026, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the sources. The 67-year-old Argentine appears to be the most internationally known figure among the candidates in and out of Japan, having managed Argentina at the 2002 World Cup, co-hosted by Japan and South Korea, and guided Chile to...