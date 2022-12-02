Tokyo stocks fall sharply as strong yen spurs selling of exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Nikkei index ending at a three-week low, as exporters were dragged down by the appreciation of the yen that briefly hit a new three-and-a-half month high against the U.S. dollar around the 135 line. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 448.18 points, or 1.59 percent, from Thursday at 27,777.90, its lowest level since Nov. 10. The broader Topix index finished 32.48 points, or 1.64 percent, lower at 1,953.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, real estate, and wholesale issues.