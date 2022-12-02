Main events scheduled for Dec. 5-11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Dec. 5-11: Dec. 5 (Mon) -- Japan, other Group of Seven nations to enforce cap on Russian crude oil prices. Dec. 6 (Tues) -- Average household spending data for October to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Dec. 7 (Wed) -- Nagoya District Court to hand down ruling on former upper house lawmaker Yasuo Yamashita for allegedly defrauding Central Japan Railway Co. in order to get 1st-class shinkansen bullet train tickets. Dec. 8 (Thurs) -- Revised gross domestic product data for July-September period to be released by Cabinet Office. -...