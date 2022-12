Newsfrom Japan

Japan defender Shogo Taniguchi is set to move to Qatari first-division club Al Rayyan from Kawasaki Frontale, a source with knowledge of the matter said Friday. The 31-year-old Taniguchi, who made his World Cup debut in Japan's 2-1 comeback win over Spain a day earlier in Doha, has captained Frontale since 2020 and helped them win the J-League championship in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Al Rayyan are currently last in the 12-team standings in Qatar's top flight.