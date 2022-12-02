Japan to extend tax cut for eco-cars as production delayed

Newsfrom Japan

The government and ruling parties are planning to extend Japan's tax reduction for owners of eco-friendly vehicles beyond the current end date of April, as semiconductor shortages have delayed the delivery of purchased cars, sources close to the matter said Friday. Automakers and the industry ministry have requested a one-year extension but details have yet to be worked out, the sources said. Normally, cars subject to the tax cut are gradually narrowed down with applicable standards tightened in order to encourage drivers to switch to more fuel-efficient cars and manufacturers to develop new t...