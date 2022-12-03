U.S. backs setting Russian oil price cap at $60 per barrel

Newsfrom Japan

The United States believes setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel is "appropriate," a White House official said Friday, amid final efforts to put in place the mechanism aimed at pressuring Moscow over its war in Ukraine. With the system's rollout planned for Monday, the European Union, which along with the Group of Seven nations is taking part in the so-called Price Cap Coalition, has just reached a deal on capping the price at $60 per barrel, according to the EU's current chair nation, the Czech Republic. "Frankly, we think the $60 per barrel is appropriate," White House nationa...