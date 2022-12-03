Soccer: Croatia standing between Japan and World Cup history

Newsfrom Japan

After emerging as unlikely winners of a bruising World Cup group, Japan have a battle-tested Croatia team with a world-class midfield led by superstar Luka Modric between them and a first-ever quarterfinal berth. Compared to the Samurai Blue, Croatia's path to the round of 16 was relatively straightforward. A 0-0 draw with Group F winners Morocco, a 4-1 victory over Canada and a goalless, if nervy, encounter with Belgium were enough to put them through. In the all-important third game against the No. 2 world-ranked Belgium, Croatia were fortunate not to go behind on multiple occasions when Rom...