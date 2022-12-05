Tokyo stocks open lower on concern over U.S. monetary tightening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Monday amid concern over prolonged monetary tightening in the United States to tame inflation after the release of a stronger-than-expected jobs report for November. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 8.98 points, or 0.03 percent, from Friday to 27,768.92. The broader Topix index was down 5.38 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,948.60. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134....