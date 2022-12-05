Nikkei rises slightly in morning on easing of China COVID steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index was slightly higher Monday morning in Tokyo, lifted by buying of China-related stocks after the country started easing its strict COVID-19 measures, but gains were limited by a firm yen against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 30.84 points, or 0.11 percent, from Friday to 27,808.74. The broader Topix index was down 9.77 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,944.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, mining, and air transportation issues, while electric power and gas, marine transportation, and precision instrument shares were ...