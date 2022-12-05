G-7, Australia price cap takes effect to hit Russian oil revenue

Newsfrom Japan

A price cap on Russian crude oil agreed by the Group of Seven nations and Australia took effect Monday, in the latest effort to squeeze Moscow's key source of revenue for its ongoing war in Ukraine. The price cap was set at $60 per barrel by the G-7 members -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union -- and Australia as they seek to punish Russia while not triggering major supply disruptions. But Moscow could retaliate by reducing supplies, possibly destabilizing markets. In a television interview ahead of the implementation, Russian Deputy ...