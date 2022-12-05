Nikkei inches up as firm yen offsets gains on better China outlook

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index inched up Monday as the yen's firmness against the U.S. dollar put a damper on Japanese shares buoyed by better prospects for the Chinese economy following the relaxation of the country's strict COVID-19 measures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 42.50 points, or 0.15 percent, from Friday at 27,820.40. The broader Topix index finished 6.08 points, or 0.31 percent, lower at 1,947.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, iron and steel, mining, and air transportation issues were among the major gainers. The decliners were led by marine transportation, electric power and gas,...