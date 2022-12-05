Japan lifts ban on automated drone flights over residential areas

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Monday lifted its ban on automated drone flights over residential areas to allow aerial parcel deliveries and help address the country's labor shortages amid an aging population across the country, particularly in rural areas. Unattended drone flights were previously only allowed over uninhabited areas, such as mountains, rivers and farmlands in so-called level-three operations under the four-tier classification system. Level-four automated drone operations over residential areas will likely begin once operators seeking to provide such services complete government procedures necessary...