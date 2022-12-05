Countries agree to framework for managing skipjack tuna catches

Newsfrom Japan

Countries attending a meeting of a fisheries commission on managing tuna stocks in the western and central Pacific have agreed to a framework to manage skipjack tuna and northern Pacific albacore tuna catches over the medium to long term, Japan's Fisheries Agency said Monday. The decision by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission at its recent annual gathering came in line with Japan's call for stronger stock management, given that their catches have been on a declining trend in nearby waters. Skipjack catches in the entire western and central Pacific doubled over roughly 20 year...