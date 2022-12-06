U.S. to address EU concerns over fairness of planned EV tax credits

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Monday vowed to address the European Union's concerns over a massive U.S. climate investment plan that includes electric vehicle tax credits feared to put non-American companies at a disadvantage. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, requires final assembly of EVs to occur in North America to qualify for the tax credits. Close U.S. allies in Asia Japan and South Korea have also been upset about the incentives. "We acknowledge the EU's concerns and underline our commitment to address them constructively," the United States and EU said in a joint statement...